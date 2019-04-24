|
|
Robert G. Arns
Burlington - Robert G. Arns of Burlington, VT passed away on April 6, 2019 at his home with his family gathered with him. A Funeral Service will take place on Thursday May 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church on Hinesburg Rd in South Burlington, Burial will follow the next day on Friday May 3, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Forest Hills Cemetery in Boston, Ma. A full obituary may be found at www.readyfuneral.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 24, 2019