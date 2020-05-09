|
|
Robert G. Conner
Jericho - Robert G. Conner, 91 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Bob, as he preferred to be called, was born on April 24, 1929 in Newport, VT, the son of the late George Conner and Julia (Flanders) Conner. He was married to Bernice Nelson for 61 years; she predeceased him in 2017. Due to the pandemic currently ravishing our country, there will be no viewing or celebration of Bob's life at this time. The family invites you to view further information and share your memories by visiting awrfh.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 9 to May 10, 2020