Robert Hall Dean
Shelburne - Robert Hall Dean, age 88, passed away August 20, 2020 in Shelburne, Vermont, with a friend by his side as midnight approached and stars were twinkling through the clouds.
Bob was born in Boston, Massachusetts on May 25, 1932, the son Doris Hall & Charles Fairbanks Dean. He was the middle of 3 sons and had a happy, loving, prosperous childhood in Wellesley, MA. Bob adored his parents and was a self-proclaimed homebody. He felt fortunate to have a large extended family living nearby and recalled family sing-a-longs after dinner, adventures with his brothers and cousins, summers at the ocean, trips to museums, and shows with his parents. Most of all though, Bob's biggest source of enjoyment and entertainment during his youth came from books. He loved books, especially non-fiction, as anyone who knew him can attest.
Bob attended The Fessenden School, Phillips Exeter Academy, and Harvard University where he was graduated in the class of 1954. He was studious, polite, excelled at multiple sports, and was honored and proud to be chosen captain of the Harvard soccer team. After graduation, Bob travelled to Europe to visit many cities and sights recommended by his father prior to his passing the previous year.
After college, duty beckoned, and Bob voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Army and spent 2 years stationed in Tokyo. While in Japan, he met his future wife, Takié Watanabe, at a Tokyo social club/dance hall. As Bob tells the story, he looked around the room and spotted Takié, sitting quietly on the sidelines dressed neatly and conservatively. He asked her to dance and was impressed by her ability to keep up with him on the dance floor despite his attempts to fool around with the dance steps and rhythm. She had a beautiful smile, wonderful personality, and he was smitten! As the months passed, they fell in love and made plans for a future together, knowing they would face challenges and prejudices along the way for being a mixed-race couple, which they navigated with diplomacy and grace in the years ahead.
When Bob's assignment in Japan was over, he returned to the U.S. to be discharged from the army and then kept his vow to return for Takié. They married in Japan on August 8, 1956, relocated to the U.S. and lived in Boston MA, Cleveland OH, and Ithaca NY, before settling in Burlington VT. He and Takié remained inseparable and deeply devoted to one another for the next 63 years.
Bob was employed by, and retired from, the University of Vermont Bailey Howe Library. He enjoyed walking to/from work each day in every kind of weather with his wool brimmed hat and briefcase, and never tired of eating a peanut butter sandwich on homemade banana bread for lunch. He had a deep appreciation for his community and the people he met along the way. After retiring, Bob and Takié spent their free time travelling near and far in pursuit of book shops, concerts, museums, and visits with their extensive network of friends and family, including several return trips to Japan.
Bob was a principled gentleman in the truest sense and believed strongly that it was never wrong to do the right thing. He was also a genuine, kind, generous, devoted and loving son, brother, husband, uncle, cousin and friend. He provided support and care to his mother in her time of need; after her passing, he continued to greet her cheerfully every time he passed by her portrait, for the remainder of his life. Bob was the primary caregiver for Takié for more than a decade after her diagnosis of Alzheimer's Disease. He adjusted their lifestyle to her needs, kept track of her multitude of medicines, waltzed her around the living room, read to her, and taped notes all around their home with safety reminders. He showed gratitude with kind words and lovely gestures to others within the community, including gifts, treats and donations of every kind to a multitude of worthy people, causes and organizations.
Bob was a modest, private man about his own accomplishments and contributions, yet the first to acknowledge a milestone event for other family members and friends. He was always happy to advocate for and shine the light on others' accomplishments.
Bob's love of books stayed with him his entire life. He was a voracious reader and received immense pleasure picking out just the right books as gifts for his network of family, friends, colleagues and organizations.
Over the years, Bob received aging-in-place support and personal care by the Yankowski Dunavin family. When Bob was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease, he helped choose The Arbors as his and Takié's home away from home. Although Takié passed soon after the move, and coronavirus safety precautions ended Bob's daytrips home and into the community with his dear friend Karen, Bob adapted and continued to find joy with each new day. Bob's health declined rather quickly during the past few weeks, yet his gentle nature and beautiful blue eyes continued to shine until the end.
Bob is survived by his brother, William Dean of Bethany CT, cousin Alfred Dean of Leominster MA, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends. Bob leaves behind several dear friends whom he considered family, Karen Yankowski Dunavin & Michael Dunavin, Tucker & Chase Weaver, and Lisa Yankowski.
Bob was predeceased by his wife, parents, brother Charles Fairbanks Dean Jr, sisters-in-law Sandra and Toni Dean, stepfather Renshaw Smith Jr, and many beloved friends.
Bob's family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff of The Arbors at Shelburne for the compassion, comfort and care they provided Bob during his residence. Thanks also to the staffs of UVM Home Health and Bayada Hospice. Warm appreciation is extended to those relatives, neighbors and friends who took the time to call, help, write and/or visit Bob over the years. The outreach and kindness of family and friends bestowed upon Bob, especially in his later years, represent humanity at its best.
Per Bob's wishes, there will be no service or calling hours. Interment of his ashes will be private and take place at the Dean family mausoleum in Cochituate MA.
For those wishing to honor Bob, please consider spending time with a book. Take a moment to appreciate the weight and feel of the book in your hands, note the choice of paper, typeface, artwork and age; most of all, enjoy the words within and then consider passing it along for others to enjoy.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com
to place on-line condolences.