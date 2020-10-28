1/1
Robert "Bobby" Hoffman
Robert "Bobby" Hoffman

Burlington - Robert E. Hoffman, 75, passed away on Oct. 24, 2020 at UVM Medical Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at St. Mark's Church on Friday, 1pm with interment following in Resurrection Park Cemetery. So. Burlington. Visiting hours will be at Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, Burlington on Friday from 11:30am to 12:30pm. Those wishing may send memorial donations to be used at the family's discretion. For a full obituary please visit www.elmwoodmeunier.net.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

