Robert "Bobby" HoffmanBurlington - Robert E. Hoffman, 75, passed away on Oct. 24, 2020 at UVM Medical Center.A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at St. Mark's Church on Friday, 1pm with interment following in Resurrection Park Cemetery. So. Burlington. Visiting hours will be at Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, Burlington on Friday from 11:30am to 12:30pm. Those wishing may send memorial donations to be used at the family's discretion. For a full obituary please visit www.elmwoodmeunier.net