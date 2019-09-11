Services
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
(802) 893-6323
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Jean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Jean


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Jean Obituary
Robert J. Jean

Colchester - Robert J. Jean, 51, died unexpectedly Saturday September 7, 2019 following a heart attack while driving. Robert was born on September 26, 1967 in Newport, the son of Leonide and Fernande (Viens) Jean.

He was self-employed for over 25 years, owning C.J.'s Home Improvements. He was a huge Fox News fan, and loved Ford trucks and Donald Trump. He also held his pilot's license and loved to fly whenever he could.

He is survived by his children, Christine Babcock and her husband Andrew Koval of Colchester, Tara Maloney of VA and Jimmy Jean and his friend Sammy Jean of Bristol, his grandchildren, Andrew Koval Jr. and Abigail Jean. Bob is also survived by his former wife, Deneen Jean of So. Burlington, his father, Leo of FL and his sisters, Lucille Jean and her husband Paul, Diane Russell and her husband Malcolm and Theresa Jean; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Fern in 2018.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in c/o Christine Babcock. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday September 22nd from 11 AM to 2 PM in the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 PM in the funeral home.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now