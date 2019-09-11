|
Robert J. Jean
Colchester - Robert J. Jean, 51, died unexpectedly Saturday September 7, 2019 following a heart attack while driving. Robert was born on September 26, 1967 in Newport, the son of Leonide and Fernande (Viens) Jean.
He was self-employed for over 25 years, owning C.J.'s Home Improvements. He was a huge Fox News fan, and loved Ford trucks and Donald Trump. He also held his pilot's license and loved to fly whenever he could.
He is survived by his children, Christine Babcock and her husband Andrew Koval of Colchester, Tara Maloney of VA and Jimmy Jean and his friend Sammy Jean of Bristol, his grandchildren, Andrew Koval Jr. and Abigail Jean. Bob is also survived by his former wife, Deneen Jean of So. Burlington, his father, Leo of FL and his sisters, Lucille Jean and her husband Paul, Diane Russell and her husband Malcolm and Theresa Jean; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Fern in 2018.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in c/o Christine Babcock. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday September 22nd from 11 AM to 2 PM in the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 PM in the funeral home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 11, 2019