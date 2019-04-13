|
|
Robert James Chagnon
Burlington - On April 9th, 2019, Robert James Chagnon, 71, of Burlington was surrounded by his loving family as he peacefully began his journey to heaven. Bob was born in Burlington, July 3rd, 1947 to Lydia (Sweeney) and Henry Leo Chagnon. He was the first child of seven. Bob enjoyed looking after his younger siblings. They maintained close bonds throughout the years and looked to Bob for guidance and support.
Bob met and married Lynn May Taft on November 12, 1966 and was married for 45 years until Lynn's passing in 2012. He was a devoted husband, dedicated to taking care of his family. He worked for the Burlington School District for 45+ years, having made many lifelong friends along the way, and retired in 2014.
More than anything else, Bob was a passionate family man and a loving father. He shared a special relationship with his sons, Bobby and Steven, always offering a soft place to fall and words of support and comfort whenever needed.
Bob enjoyed taking care of his yard, backyard barbecues, taking long walks down North Avenue, Friday night card games, and occasional trips to the casino, with his sons, siblings, and grandchildren.
Bob was a kind and humble man. Having had so much special time with family, many hours were spent laughing and reminiscing about the past. He was very proud of his grandchildren, always sharing pictures and words of praise about them with friends, family, and co-workers. They all adored him as well, and especially enjoyed hearing the stories of their Pa's childhood and early years.
Bob always showed love ~ he ended every phone call and visit with a hug and an "I love you." He will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.
Bob is survived by his sons Bobby Chagnon and his wife Audrey, and Steven Chagnon and his wife Kelley; grandchildren Danny Chagnon (and Mychaela and Isabelle), Kasey Parah and husband Shayne, Trevor Chagnon (and Jess), Austin Chagnon, Evan Chagnon (and Rhiannon), and Madison Chagnon. Also are his siblings, Joe and his wife Alice, Billy and his wife Sheila, Randy and his wife Judy, Kathy Mayville and her husband Mike, and Jimmy and his wife Lita. As well, his sister-in-law Nancy Whitehouse and her husband Bill, sister-in-law Beverly and her husband Keith, brother-in-law David and his wife Sherry. Bob shared a close relationship with his goddaughters Caitlin Chagnon and Heather Donald, and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Along with his parents, Lydia and Henry Chagnon, and his mother and father-in-law, Marion and Fred Taft, he was predeceased by his brother Hank and sister-in-law Beverly Chagnon. Bob is also now reunited in heaven with his beloved wife Lynn whom he has missed dearly.
The family would like to thank Dr. Melissa Brandeis and the caring staff members in UVMMC Intensive Care Unit.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday, April 14th, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm at the Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, 97 Elmwood Avenue, Burlington. A service and celebration of life will be Monday, April 15th at 11:00 am, also at Elmwood Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Bob's name to a charity special to you.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 13, 2019