|
|
Robert James Watson, DMD
Essex Junction - Robert James Watson, DMD, 83, passed away peacefully on April 10, Good Friday, at Maple Ridge Memory Care, where he was cared for during the last two months. Bob was born on February 23, 1937, in Barre, VT, to Bob and Lucy Watson.
Bob graduated from Spaulding High School in Barre, then attended Tufts University for undergrad and for Dental School, graduating in 1962 with his DMD. He interned at Fletcher Allen in Burlington before assuming his role as Lieutenant in the Naval Dental Corps at Quonset Point Naval Station in Rhode Island. Bob completed his training in Pediatric Dentistry at Children's Hospital in Boston from 1964-1966. He then moved with his young family to Burlington, VT, to establish his first dental practice. In 1973, along with fellow Spaulding HS alum Bob Perrin, he established Timberlane Dental Group in South Burlington. Dr. Bob, as he was known to his patients, colleagues and friends, was very active in the Greater Burlington community, serving as a member of Kiwanis, a lay reader at All Saints Episcopal Church, and as a member of the Ethan Allen Club. Bob served for many years on the board of the Vermont State Dental Society, serving as President in 1983, and was a Fellow in the American Academy of Pediatric Dentists. He was active in the Cleft Palate Clinic of VT his entire career, helping to shape the mouths and lives of countless young people. Bob loved the outdoors and looked forward to his annual camping trip with his Piscatorial and Inside Straight Society friends, when they would enjoy fishing and poker in the woods of Maine. Bob enjoyed gardening and maintained huge gardens at the Watson home in South Burlington, as well as at Lotus Lake Camp in Williamstown, where he served as Treasurer for many years.
Bob married Becky Martin, of Williamstown, VT, and Lotus Lake in 1960; they were married for 30 years and remained friends until his passing. He is survived by Becky and their children and grandchildren: daughter Beth (Rob Allen) and children Chelsey (Joseph Hoyt), Abbey and Brock Allen; son Bret (Sheryl) and children Max, Lilly and Charles Henry Watson; son Brad (Wendy) and children Carly and Jackson Watson; son J.P. (Caroline) and children Rebecca and Sarah Elizabeth Watson. Poppop, as he was known to his grandchildren, was very active in the athletic and artistic pursuits of his children and grandchildren, supporting them in youth leagues, high school and college participation. Bob was an avid skier and enjoyed "running groomers" at top speed while leaving his children and grandchildren in the dust.
Before retiring from Timberlane Dental Group, Bob reconnected with his Tufts University sweetheart, Elaine Kasparian. The two were married in 2000, and after Bob's retirement lived in the Greater Boston area. They enjoyed live jazz together and dancing to Petula Clark during breakfast. The two of them loved supporting Tufts and its Learning in Retirement programs as well as supporting Elaine's children and grandchildren in their artistic and athletic interests. Bob is survived by Elaine and her children and grandchildren: Faith Kasparian (Erik Weisman) and children Frank and Ethan Kasparian Weisman; Joy Kasparian Federico (Richard Federico) and children Richard and Chris Federico; Chris Kasparian (Laura) and children Elsbeth and Frank Christian James Kasparian. While their health didn't allow them to live together once Bob's Alzheimer's progressed, they remained very close until his passing.
Bob returned to VT in 2016, as he began to be significantly impacted by Alzheimer's disease. He lived at Westview Meadows and then Heaton Woods, both in Montpelier. Bob continued to enjoy being active outdoors, taking walks with residents and with his daughter, Beth, who became his workout partner and advocate as he maintained his mental acuity. His family members spent many precious hours with Dad/Poppop/Uncle Bob taking him on road trips, walking with him, gardening, seeing Tufts play soccer and many other activities which he enjoyed. Bob rediscovered his singing talent during his time at Westview Meadows and regaled the residents, staff and relatives with his vocal range and charisma. His children and grandchildren would attend in person and via FaceTime in support of Poppop's vocal talents. The family is appreciative of the wonderful care he received at Westview Meadows, Heaton Woods and ultimately at Maple Ridge. Many friends and colleagues were able to visit with Bob during his final years in Vermont and he cherished the time everyone spent with him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when we may all be able to gather together safely. Expressions of remembrance may be made on Bob's personal Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/drbobwats1. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Dr. Bob's memory to The University of Vermont Medical Center Foundation at Courtyard at Given 3N, 111 Colchester Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401, give.uvmhealth.org/medcenter - please reference the Pediatric Surgery Fund for Cleft Palate Care or Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, PO Box 3306, Boston, MA 02241-3306 http://dental.tufts.edu/givenow or Lotus Lake Camp Scholarship Fund: Vermont Campership Fund(for Lotus Lake in memo) 85 Prim Road, Suite 201 Colchester, VT 05446 or https://vtcampership.org/donate.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020