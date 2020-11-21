1/1
Robert Jodoin
Robert Jodoin

Bob's journey began in Lakeside, a small community in Burlington, VT. It was the perfect place for young families to bring up their children. He had the good fortune to have many good friends to play ball with in the ballpark that was located across from his home. All these memorable times spent in that park probably led him to many happy days playing sports at Rice Memorial High School. He also enjoyed many hours swimming in Lake Champlain only a short walk away. Loving this area took him just around the corner to General Electric now General Dynamics starting off as a young inspector and working up to a manager in procurement. He made many good friends along the way and continued some of those into lifelong friendships. He retired after 40 loyal years with the company.

Probably on of the proudest moments was becoming a member of the Burlington Country Club serving on the board and was honored and humbled to be elected President, but best of all was the opportunity to play golf on the most beautiful golf courses in VT.

Bob married Louise Morrissette in 1970 and they celebrated 50 years together in October.

Bob was predeceased by his Dad Roland (Red), Mom Laurette and sister Susan Kuhn.

He leaves his loving sister Janet Hatin, brother Raymond and wife Barbara, brother-in-law Michael Kuhn, and brother-in-law Richard Morrissette and wife Pamela. He loved all his nieces and nephews and was very proud of all of them. He also looked forward during special occasions catching up with his many cousins and sharing memories and life stories with them.

Due to Covid challenges the family will have visitation on Wednesday November 25, 2020 from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington with a Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11:00 am at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Flynn Ave in Burlington. Burial will be at a later date. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
