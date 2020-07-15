Robert Joseph Williams



Robert Joseph Williams was born in White Plains, NY on May 4, 1935, the son of George S. and Madeline(Griffin) Williams.He attended Cathedral High School in Burlington, VT and then St. Michael's College in Colchester where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in June 1956 and then attended Purdue University.



Although Robert had a strong interest in math and sciences as shown with his strengths in chemistry, physics and mathematics, Robert's heart and dedication to his very strong Roman Catholic faith as well as his passion to help others soon took him into the seminary, where he became an ordained priest. Later in life Robert was employed by the State of Vermont as a statistician for many years.



After retirement he helped volunteer at many local Burlington agencies including the Vermont Red Cross, local foodshelf, Fletcher Free Library. His diligence and careful attention to detail and being a stickler for rules were just a few aspects of the admirable character he was as a person. A soft spoken and reserved man he was. He was most proud of being a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Considered one of a kind for his faithful service and willingness to help where he could, Robert was much prized by the staff at St Joseph Parish and for this received an award for St Joseph's Feast Day.



Robert was always eager to help when called upon by his extended family or community. He especially enjoyed tutoring or challenging himself for fun various mathematical and mensa related exercises.



After residing at the Mckenzie House in Burlington for several years and declining health, he became a resident at Starr Farm Nursing Center where he passed away on Dec. 4, 2019.



He is survived by his only sibling Jean(Williams) Trahan and her husband Jacques; several nieces and nephews and brother-in-law John Beatty Sr. He was predeceased by sisters Muriel(Williams) Horne and Teresa (Williams) Beatty and brother-in-law Russell Horne.



Robert, with his dry humor, would at times comment in fun during his final years as a question to his extended family " Do you love me ? " and after we'd affirmatively answer he'd follow with another question, "Well but do you like me ? "



You will be very much missed uncle Bob. May you rest in peace with the Lord.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tues., July 21 at St. Joseph Cathedral with interment to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.









