Robert Kenneth "Bob" Cyr
Swanton - Robert Kenneth "Bob" Cyr, age 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019 with his loving family by his side at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 12:30 PM at the Memorial United Methodist Church, 23 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT.
A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 19, 2019