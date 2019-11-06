|
|
Robert L. Palmer
It is with sad and heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Robert and his most precious service dog and companion of 7 years Cheyenne, on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Robert was born March 7, 1962. He lived in Burlington until his recent move to Moores, NY.
Robert leaves behind his mother and best friend, Mildred (Millie) Palmer. He loved her and she loved him beyond words. He also leaves his sisters, Karen Brooks and Shelly Palmer Wells, and special friend Ron Cardinal. He was predeceased by his father, Lemuel Palmer, in 1995. He also leaves many aunts and uncles, cousins, friends and his Price Chopper family.
There will be no funeral or service at this time.
May God Speed go with Robert and Cheyenne. Be at peace. Mama loves u baby!
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019