Robert L. Wetzel



Jericho - Robert L. Wetzel, 89, of Jericho VT, passed away Wednesday June 17, 2020 after a short illness. He was born April 10, 1931 in Sparrowbush, NY to Robert Randolph and Emma Stella (Storms) Wetzel. He was descended from Philip Wetzel and Johanna Bannenberg who emigrated from Germany and arrived in NYC in September 1864 on the ship Cornelius Grinnell. His great-grandparents were Antonie Wetzel and Margaret Meyer of Brooklyn, NY.



As a very young boy, Bob loved spending time with his Uncle Lewis Storms on the farm learning mechanical skills. Bob could tear apart and rebuild anything, especially his tractors. He frequently made his own parts and was always helping his friends fix their equipment. He was a man of many talents.



Bob proudly served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Although he anticipated working with heavy equipment, the Army sent him to Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, DC where he worked as a medic. Eventually he was sent to Germany to work on the Medical Train. He was a proud veteran so he became a member of the American Legion and a life member of the VFW Post 6689 in Essex Junction VT. He was also a member of the Masonic Society, twice a Master of Ethan Allen Lodge No 72 F and AM in Williston VT and a Shriner.



After his tour in the army Bob resided in NJ where he was a tool and die maker at Picatinny Arsenal until he retired in 1979. He then moved to VT and was employed at IBM until retirement.



In VT he found his love of blacksmithing. For about 26 years he was a blacksmith at the Shelburne Museum. Blacksmithing was his passion. He loved learning and teaching the craft. An avid outdoorsman, Bob also loved to hunt with friends and spend family vacations at his hunting cabin in VT.



He had a love for life and was always willing to share his experiences with anyone that had an ear. Anyone could tell you how he loved to tell a story, having such a layered history he pretty much had a story on any topic of discussion. Its hard to believe he's told his last story. Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Bob's life with their own story keeping his gift of gab alive.



Left behind to cherish Bob's memory are his wife of 65 years Marie (Chamberlain) Wetzel; three children, Thomas Wetzel (Marie) VT, Robert Wetzel NJ, Vickie Rodda (Forrest) NJ; grandchildren Michelle Flood, Michael Wetzel (Kennedy), Mindy Wetzel (Codey), great-grandchildren; Scarlett Flood, Braydon Paquin and Eleanor Paquin. Surviving siblings; John Wetzel, Barbara Cook (Richard), Janet Herbert (Cecil), and Bernard Wetzel (Patsy). He was predeceased by his siblings, Harold Wetzel (Shirley) FL, Raymond Wetzel (Virginia) ME, and Philip Wetzel (Beverly) NJ.



Celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in Bob's memory, please consider Shelburne Museum, P. O. Box 10, Shelburne, VT 05482 or Shriners Hospital, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.



Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.









