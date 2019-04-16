|
Robert Lee Hallen
Essex Junction - Robert Lee Hallen, 82, died peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Albany, NY on April 15, 1936 the son of the late Carl and Ann (Leswar) Hallen. He received his Associates Degree from Hudson Valley Technical Institute. Bob served with the US Navy from May, 1953 to March, 1957. On June 4, 1966 he married the love of his life Eileen Pound in Hopewell Junction, NY. They were married for over 52 years.
Bob worked at IBM as a semiconductor engineer for 32 years. Above anything else, he was a devoted husband and father dedicated to taking care of his family. Barbequing, entertaining, and constantly being busy with family or projects gave him the utmost satisfaction, as he was a true gentleman with an unequivocal sense of humor.
Bob enjoyed countless hours hunting and fishing in the Vermont outdoors. Pursuing partridge and deer in the foothills of Jericho or Stewart Hill in Westford, ultimately building a deer camp in the Cold Hollow mountains of Enosburg on 27 acres. His passion for the outdoors also included boating on the vast waters of Lake Champlain, and family snowmobiling with the Saxon Hill Riders. He journeyed to Vermont in 1969 and never had intentions of leaving.
He is survived by his wife Eileen, their children Joe Hallen and wife Beth, Krystal Bergeron and husband Matt, his grandchildren Isabela Hallen, Ethan and Grace Bergeron; his brother-in-law Greg Pound and wife Candi; sisters-in-law Laurie Endries and husband Craig, and Ellen Hallen. He was predeceased by his brother Carle Hallen, Jr.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, April 17, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr. Essex Junction. A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated on Thursday, April 18, at 11:00 am at St. Pius X Church, Essex Center with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy. Colchester, VT 05446. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 16, 2019