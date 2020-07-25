1/1
Robert Lester "Bob" Struble
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Lester Struble

Murrells Inlet, SC - Robert "Bob" Lester Struble, 80, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at his residence after a long battle. He was born May 18, 1940 in Sussex, NJ son of the late Lester Struble and Alice Hurlburt Struble.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his son, Brian Struble and first wife Susan.

Survivors include his loving wife and companion, Christine Struble of Murrells Inlet; two sons, Robert Struble, Jr. and his wife Stephanie of Charlotte, VT and Richard Struble of Essex Junction, VT; one daughter, Karen Struble of Essex Junction, VT; one sister, Lois Faber (Wally) of Florida; four grandchildren, Ashley, Kyle, Adam and Sydney; three nephews, Randy, Steve and Chris Faber; many cousins; two step-daughters, Allison and Sandy; two step-son, Ed and Tony; and many extended family members.

Bob enjoyed playing golf, traveling in the motor home and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

He will be missed by his family and many friends in Vermont and New Jersey.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Vermont.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made in Bob's name to Caris Hospice, 174 Waccamaw Medical Park Ct, Conway, SC 29526.

Condolences may be made at

www.burroughsfh.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burroughs Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved