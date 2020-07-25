Robert "Bob" Lester StrubleMurrells Inlet, SC - Robert "Bob" Lester Struble, 80, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at his residence after a long battle. He was born May 18, 1940 in Sussex, NJ son of the late Lester Struble and Alice Hurlburt Struble.In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his son, Brian Struble and first wife Susan.Survivors include his loving wife and companion, Christine Struble of Murrells Inlet; two sons, Robert Struble, Jr. and his wife Stephanie of Charlotte, VT and Richard Struble of Essex Junction, VT; one daughter, Karen Struble of Essex Junction, VT; one sister, Lois Faber (Wally) of Florida; four grandchildren, Ashley, Kyle, Adam and Sydney; three nephews, Randy, Steve and Chris Faber; many cousins; two step-daughters, Allison and Sandy; two step-son, Ed and Tony; and many extended family members.Bob enjoyed playing golf, traveling in the motor home and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.He will be missed by his family and many friends in Vermont and New Jersey.A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Vermont.In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made in Bob's name to Caris Hospice, 174 Waccamaw Medical Park Ct, Conway, SC 29526.Condolences may be made atBurroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.