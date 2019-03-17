Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Faith Funeral Home
165 Brooklyn St.
Morrisville, VT
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Bible Church
Moscow, VT
Stowe - Robert M. Beattie, Sr., 87, passed away at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin on March 13, 2019, with his family by his side after a 9 year battle with Parkinson's disease. Visitation will be Friday, March 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn St., Morrisville. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 23 at 11:00 a.m. at the Grace Bible Church in Moscow. Interment will be in the spring at Riverbank Cemetery in Stowe. Online condolences may be made and a full obituary viewed by visiting faithfh.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019
