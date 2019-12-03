Resources
Robert M. LaBelle Obituary
S. Burlington - Robert M. LaBelle, 75, of S. Burlington died unexpectedly at UVM Medical Center in Burlington on Nov. 28, 2019.

He was born in Burlington on Jan 6, 1944 the son of Euclide and Bertha (Small) LaBelle. He was predeceased by his parents and his wife of 50 years Nancy LaBelle.

He had worked for VT Gas Systems for 30 years until his retirement.

Bobby is survived by his sister, Lucille Limoge of Milton; his in-laws Don Bushey Sr., Barbara Breault (Paul), Leonard Bushey (Terri), Jim Bushey, Judy Gibbons (John), Jeff Bushey; several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9 at St. Mark Church, North Ave, Burlington with interment to follow in New Mt. Calvary Cemetery. There will be no visiting hours. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
