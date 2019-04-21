|
|
Robert M. Woodside
Hyde Park - Robert M. Woodside, 91, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, April 13, 2019 after a full and happy life. Visiting hours will be held Friday, April 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn St., Morrisville. A celebration of Bob's life will take place on Saturday, April 27 at 11:00 a.m. at the 2nd Congregational Church, Prospect St., Hyde Park. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019