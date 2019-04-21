Services
White-Fiess Funeral Home - Morrisville
165 Brooklyn St
Morrisville, VT 05661
(802) 888-2865
For more information about
Robert Woodside
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
2 nd Congregational Church
Prospect St
Hyde Park, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Woodside
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert M. Woodside


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert M. Woodside Obituary
Robert M. Woodside

Hyde Park - Robert M. Woodside, 91, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, April 13, 2019 after a full and happy life. Visiting hours will be held Friday, April 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn St., Morrisville. A celebration of Bob's life will take place on Saturday, April 27 at 11:00 a.m. at the 2nd Congregational Church, Prospect St., Hyde Park. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now