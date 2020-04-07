|
Robert O'Brien
South Burlington - Robert (Bob) William O'Brien died peacefully of natural causes April 1, 2020 at the age of 91, in South Burlington Vermont.
He was born in Hartford, Connecticut and was adopted by his parents Timothy and Alice (Bennett) O'Brien. He was raised in West Springfield, Massachusetts where he attended Cathedral High School and then completed his undergraduate degree at Saint Michael's College in Winooski, Vermont. During his years of service in the US Army (serving in Germany in 1951-1952), Bob and his fiancé, Mary Celestine Quinn, exchanged daily love letters and planned their life together. Bob married Mary on January 17, 1953 and shared his life with her for the next 66 years with all of its blessings and challenges.
Bob completed a Master's in Business Administration at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst before settling in Vermont and beginning his professional career at Union Carbide in Saint Albans. Together Bob and Mary raised six children who already miss him deeply. He worked for many years as a School Business Manager in Chittenden County and ended his career at the Williston Central School where he loved engaging with both students and staff, who knew he was coming down the hall when they heard his signature whistling.
Bob had a genuine openness of spirit that inspired many. He welcomed the stranger, the foreigner, the not-yet-known soul with open arms and was rewarded with deep, lifelong relationships with people whose stories, interests, and opinions expanded his world and the world of those around him. He had a passionate interest in music, and enjoyed years singing in the St. Michael's College choir. Bob actively participated in the political process, including letter writing on issues where he saw injustice or inequality. He was passionate about finding ways of providing for the basic needs of all members of the human family. He believed in education, in family, in science, and in the goodness of others. His welcoming spirit will be missed greatly by all those who knew him.
Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary, his mother and father, Alice and Timothy O'Brien, and son-in-law, Keith Frantz. He will be sadly missed by his loving children: David, Anne, Mary (Richard), John (Erika), Michael (Teri), and Robbie. Grampy's loss is felt deeply by his grandchildren: Rebecca (Jon), Josiah, and Luke Bergeron, Daniel and Nina McMahon, Justin (Sara) and Caitlyn Landry, and Lucien and Elias O'Brien.
Bob is also survived by Mary's dear sisters: Carolyn LaCoss (James), Ann Dombrowski (Lawrence), and Ellen Halligan (William), who were like sisters to him. He will be missed by many well-loved friends and extended family, including Awa Bamba, Afua, Kobe and Fode Busia.
Bob's final farewell to all: Peace & Love one another.
The family would like to thank the staff at Gazebo Senior Living for the excellent care Bob received over the years and a special thanks to the UVMMC Hospice team. The family would also like to thank Dr. Dennis Beatty and his team for many years of compassionate care.
A Memorial Mass will take place at later date and time, that will be announced. Burial will take place at Shelburne Village Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020