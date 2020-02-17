|
|
Robert Oliver "Tex" Gamelin
Winooski - Robert O. Gamelin of Winooski, VT passed away Thursday, February 13, following a period of deteriorating health. He was born at home in Winooski on September 19th, 1934 to Ernest and Eva (Mercure) Gamelin on "The Heights" in the house his father built on Bellevue Street. He earned the nickname "Tex" from a Winooski friend in high school and it stuck with him throughout his life.
Tex graduated from Winooski High School in 1953. Instead of waiting to be drafted, he enlisted in the US Army shortly after graduation and was deployed and stationed in Wildflecken, Germany from 1954-1956. In 1959, he married Monica Dorey, also from Winooski. They were happily married for 42 years. He worked at Green Mountain Power for 38 years, retiring in 1995 as Western Division Field Representative.
An avid sports fan, Tex played football, basketball and baseball as a Winooski High School Miller. He played softball in the 60's and 70's for various Winooski teams. He was a big fan of the Montreal Canadiens, enjoying Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday nights with his family. Tex loved the New York Yankees, Mickey Mantle being his favorite player. Watching Notre Dame football was also a favorite pastime.
Other pastimes included fishing, hunting, dancing, photography, puzzles, finding unique pieces of driftwood, solving word jumbles in the newspaper, and most of all, spending time with his family. After retirement, he volunteered for Meals on Wheels for several years.
He is survived by his partner of 18 years, Lorraine Greenough; his three children, Donna Gamelin of Winooski, Leslie and Jeffry Turner of Winooski, and Jason and Katherine (Roy) Gamelin of Colchester; and his grandchildren, Colin and Holly Turner, Ethan and Aiden Gamelin, and Mathewson Turner. He is also survived by his sisters Lorraine Donahue, Claire (Robert) Mancini, Rita Moffett, Lucille (Peter) Minotti, and Doris (Rod) Broker, all of Florida; and his sisters-in-law Dorlene "Billie" Sullivan, Charlene "Charlie" (Alton) Kellett, Laurie Farrell and Mary Bessette. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Monica (Dorey) Gamelin, his son Michael Bernard Gamelin, his parents, Ernest and Eva (Mercure) Gamelin, his brother Bernard Gamelin, and many beloved brothers and sisters in-law.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 21 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church in Winooski. Per Tex's wishes there will be no visiting hours. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery sometime in the spring. Arrangements are made through LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Winooski. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in Tex's name to the Winooski Food Shelf, The United Methodist Church, 24 West Allen Street, Winooski VT 05404.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020