Robert R. DellaSanta
BARRE CITY - Robert R. DellaSanta, 74, of Prospect Street passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center Hospital in Burlington, VT.
Survivors include two children, Robert R. DellaSanta, II of Barre; Lisa (DellaSanta) Heimall and husband, Mark of Surprise, Arizona as well as 2 grandchildren, Justin and Mark Heimall. He is also survived by two sisters, Susan King and husband, Dean of Milton, VT and Sister Laura DellaSanta of So. Burlington, VT.
A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer St., Barre, VT. To honor his wishes, there will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 11, 2019