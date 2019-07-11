Services
Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home Inc
58 Summer St
Barre, VT 05641
(802) 476-4621
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Monica Catholic Church
79 Summer St.
Barre, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert DellaSanta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. DellaSanta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert R. DellaSanta Obituary
Robert R. DellaSanta

BARRE CITY - Robert R. DellaSanta, 74, of Prospect Street passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center Hospital in Burlington, VT.

Survivors include two children, Robert R. DellaSanta, II of Barre; Lisa (DellaSanta) Heimall and husband, Mark of Surprise, Arizona as well as 2 grandchildren, Justin and Mark Heimall. He is also survived by two sisters, Susan King and husband, Dean of Milton, VT and Sister Laura DellaSanta of So. Burlington, VT.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer St., Barre, VT. To honor his wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, VT.

For complete obituary, please visit our website: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now