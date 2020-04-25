|
|
Robert Rene Richer
So. Burlington - Robert Rene Richer, 80, of So. Burlington VT, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at UVMMC McLure Miller Respite House following a long illness.
He was born on February 4, 1940 in Burlington VT, the son of Lionel and Rita (Brouillard) Richer. He was a graduate of Rice Memorial High School class of 1960. He leaves his previous wives Lise Richer and Norma-Jean Richer, and present wife Marilyn Zager Richer. He & Marilyn were married on April 26, 2008 in So. Burlington VT.
He proudly served in the US Navy on the USS Boston and later worked and retired from the New England Telephone Company. His hobbies and interests included boating on Lake Champlain, building & flying his ultra-light aircraft, and achieving a third degree black belt in Kenpo karate. Some of his favorite past times were spending time with family & friends drinking coffee and laughing together. He & his wife enjoyed many spontaneous road trips enjoying the journey along the way.
He is survived by his spouse Marilyn Zager Richer, daughter Karen Lepuschenko (and Walter) of Fairfax VT, step son Billy Schwank of New York NY, step daughter Judy Magnuson (and Ed) of Burlington VT, step daughter Elna Schwank of Boston MA, step daughter Yvonne Schwank of Waitsfield VT, step daughter Marilyn Haley (and Jon) of Bristol VT, grandchild Natasha Richer of Orlando FL, brother Donald Richer (and Pamela) of St. Albans VT, sister Alice Walker of Essex Center VT, brother Alan Richer (and Brenda) of Essex Center VT, and brother Jay Richer (and Mari Vic) of Newport News VA, cousin & good friend Dick (and Sally) Pepin of St. Albans VT, and good friend George (and Patti) White of Colchester VT, and many more.
He was predeceased by his brother Bruce Richer of Burlington VT in 2011, his brother Paul Richer of Long Island City NY in 2012, and his son Patrick Richer of Franklin NC in 2019.
The family would like to give a heart felt thank you to Dennis Beatty, MD and would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the entire staff at the McClure Miller Respite House.
A private memorial service will be held on May 1st at Resurrection Park in So. Burlington for the immediate family with a Christian Mass to be determined when Church services resume due to the current corona pandemic.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , Vermont Lung Center or the .
Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020