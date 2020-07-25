Robert Rinkema, age 73, passed away on Thursday, July 23 at his home in Burlington, VT surrounded by his family.
He leaves behind his wife Allegra Miller, daughter Emily Rinkema (Bill Rich), sons Richard Rinkema (Kimberly Raynor-Smith) and Peter Rinkema; grandchildren Ben and Eliza, sisters Marsha Rinkema (Bill Davis) and Linda Jones (Jim), and his best dog, Louie. He will also be dearly missed by his extended family including brothers-in-law Jeff Miller (Diane Myers Miller), Brian Miller (Sharon), and sisters-in-law Diana Pace (C.T.), and Mimi Kellner (Chuck) as well as many loving nieces, nephews and their growing families.
Bob had a rich life, filled with love, laughter, tears and family. While he lived in many places, once he moved to Vermont, he knew he had found the place he wanted to spend his life. And it was here where he raised his children, loved and supported his first wife Julie through terminal cancer, played golf with many friends, met, wooed and fell in love with Allegra (celebrating 30 years of marriage this year), ran marathons with the Big Boys Book Club ("slow, but literate"), fished for walleye, and searched for the perfect maple creemee.
Bob lived with tenderness, integrity, and simplicity, and he modeled all of these traits every day. He had many careers and excelled at all of them, but he always knew that it wasn't his work that would define him or make him happy, it was his family. He loved and supported his family unconditionally, and was so proud of all of his children and grandchildren. One of the greatest sources of joy for him was that we all shared his love of reading. Through Allegra's unwavering determination and the tremendous support of their children, Bob was able to remain at home, as he wished, throughout his illness, and even when he was unable to read to himself any longer, someone read out loud to him every day.
For over 15 years, Bob, his family, and friends lived with his Parkinson's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. It's been said that Parkinson's is the gift that keeps on taking, and this was true in so many ways. Every year the disease took away parts of Bob that we all loved, and the pain of watching him change was almost unbearable at times, for him, and for those who loved him. But Parkinson's also gave us so many things we never expected.
It gave us time, time to read together, to take walks, to watch soccer games, and to laugh. Life moves so fast, and Parkinson's forced us to slow down and spend time together while we still could. It gave us music. Bob discovered a love of singing, whether in the kitchen, the shower, or all gathered around Bill's guitar. Allegra, a pianist, found a way to include him on the piano; their "duets" brought us all to tears. And Parkinson's gave us dance. Through the kindness, passion, and leadership of Sara and the "Movement for Parkinson's" class, Bob and Allegra found an incredible community and a love of dance that brought joy to us all. Even when he was feeling terrible, he would always rally for dance.
There are many people who helped us over the past years, but we want to say a special thank you to Dr. Robert Hamill and Dr. James Boyd, who provided exceptional care, kindness, and dignity; to physical therapists Parm and Maggie at Pushback, who kept Bob moving; to caregivers Eric, Tom, Mike, and the UVM Home Health and Hospice team who helped make it possible to keep Bob at home; and especially to Maureen Cannon, who became a part of our family through her love and care.
Parkinson's disease took so much from Bob, but there wasn't a day that went by that he didn't find a reason to laugh. One of his favorite jokes was from an old Steve McQueen movie: A guy falls off the top of a building. As he falls, people on each floor hear him laughing, "So far, so good!" That's how Bob lived and how he taught us all to live and love. We are going to miss him terribly, but we will go on, dancing in our kitchens and laughing "so far, so good" as we fall through this new life without him.
There will be no formal services at this time, but to honor Bob, please remember to laugh today, to dance, and to go buy yourself and someone you love a new book. If you wish to make a contribution in Bob's honor so that others in the Parkinson's community can find joy in dance, please send a check to Flynn Center for Performing Arts (write "Memorial donation for Rinkema: Movement for Parkinson's" on the memo line) at 153 Main St, Burlington, VT 05401, or Venmo @Emily-Rinkema with the same memo.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County a division of the Ready Funeral Home 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com
to place on-line condolences.