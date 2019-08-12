|
Robert Roy
Essex - The Lord called our beloved husband and father, Robert "Bob" Roy, to join Him on the morning of August 9th, 2019. Bob was born on January 13, 1931 in Barre, VT as the ninth of fourteen children to Oram and Lydia Roy. He was raised in on a farm in Washington, VT working side by side with his siblings, learning at an early age the importance of honest, hard work. Bob graduated from Spaulding High School in June of 1948. He met Mary Jane Brennan at a wedding of mutual friends on July 3rd, 1953. Bob was a groomsman and Mary Jane was a bridesmaid. They were married on the very same day the following year and celebrated 65 years of marriage in July. Bob had a 30-year career with the St. Johnsbury Trucking Corporation, retiring in 1993. Retirement allowed Bob to travel to see his children and their families, savoring every moment with his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandson.
Bob cherished his extended and immediate family, especially relishing summer days spent at camp Idle-A-While in Woodbury, VT and attending the many wedding receptions a large family brings. He loved to fish and hunt, spending many memorable seasons with his son Matthew and long-time friend, Tim Burke. He played piano by ear, inspiring the musical career of his son, Brennan. He was an amazing dancer, and his daughters Peggy and MJ loved dancing with him at every opportunity.
Bob embraced the Catholic faith with sincerity and commitment, setting a stellar example of Christianity for his children and all those he encountered. He was a man of tremendous integrity, honesty and incomparable work ethic.
Bob will be missed, and his memory cherished by many. He leaves his devoted wife, Mary Jane Roy of Essex Junction, VT; his son Brennan and wife Melissa of Alexandria, VA; daughter Peggy and her husband John Portelance of Williston, VT; daughter MJ and husband Jim Griffin of Orlando, FL; and son Matthew and wife Ann of Swanton, VT. Bob also leaves seven grandchildren and a great grandson. He loved his many nieces and nephews deeply and had many cherished friends and siblings. Bob is survived by two sisters, Anita Sequin and Diane Elkins as well as two brothers, Bernard and Donald Roy. Funeral services for Bob will be at St. Pius X Church in Essex Junction, VT at 11:00am on Saturday, the 17th of August.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 12, 2019