Robert S. Barra
Our Dearest brother, Bob Barra, died on February 4th, 2020 at the Arbors in Shelburne, VT. He was born Robert Sylvester Barra to Robert R. and Marion (LaVallee) Barra on March 14th, 1932.
In spite of never attending college, Bob was one of the most well-read men around. He always knew a little something about any subject one could come up with. Bob was diagnosed with narcolepsy in his early forties. Because of that disease, Bob gave up driving voluntarily; in spite of that vicious disease, he became a world traveler. His "itchy feet" took him to Europe, Mexico, South America, China, Mongolia, India, Nepal, Bali, Bhutan, ( his favorite destination) and even Timbuktu. We hope if there is an Afterlife, he'll be traveling to all the places that he hasn't visited yet.
Bob leaves behind his sisters, Patricia of South Burlington and Beth of Rutland; his brothers, Jim of Fort Collins, CO. and Phil (Dr. Sue Erisman) of Danville, VT; his nephews, Robert and Justin; numerous cousins; and his special friends: Peter Charlton, Susan Roland, and George Silver.
Especially we would like to thank Peter Charlton and his wife Robin Hood, Susan Roland, Greg and Barb Thayer, Glen Bassett, Ed Merritt and Paula Terenzini for their kind and never-ending help and support.
Bob was pre-deceased by his parents; his nephew Christopher Day; and his life-long buddy, Thomas Schumpf. A celebration of his life will take place at the convenience of his family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Vermont Foodbank, P.O. Box 254, So. Barre, 05670; Amnesty International; American Civil Liberties Union of . Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Happy Trails to our dear brother.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020