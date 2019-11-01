Resources
Robert Scott Donnelly

Burlington - 8/4/1959-10/17/2019

With great sorrow, we must inform all that Robert Scott Donnelly, "Scott" passed away on Oct. 17, 2019. Scott earned a B.S. from the University of Maine, and spent much of his career in marine and yacht related management services on the coast of Maine, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

While marine activities dominated much of Scott's time and energy, Scott also had a deep passion cycling, skiing, and the restoration of vintage automobiles. Scott was a great friend to all those in his orbit, and a devoted and loving father to his daughter, Kaitlin. Armed with a quick wit and a sharp intellect, Scott was an asset to his family, friends and loved ones. He will be deeply missed.

Scott is survived by his Mother, Gail Porter, Father Robert Donnelly Jr., Siblings Jamie Donnelly, Jill Ganz and Jeff Donnelly, and his daughter Kaitlin Donnelly.

A seaside celebration of Scott's life is being planned for the Spring of 2020. More information will be made available via Scott's memorialized Facebook page.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
