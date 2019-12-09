|
|
Robert Stephen Pallmerine
Colchester - Two weeks after electing to receive hospice care at home, Bob died on Thursday evening, November 21, 2019. With the stellar support of the UVM Hospice and Home Health teams, Bob was able to die as he had lived, with dignity and independence.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Malletts Bay Congregational Church, 1672 W. Lakeshore Drive in Colchester, Vermont. After the service, there will be time for cookies, hot beverages and reminiscences.
Memorial contributions may be made to: UVM Health Network, Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446, or New England Brittany Rescue, Bonnie Paiva, NEBR Treasurer, 829 Mill St., Marion, MA 02738.
Please go to the Stephen C. Gregory and Son website at http://gregorycremation.com/blog to see the obituary.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019