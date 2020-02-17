|
|
Robert Whitman
St. Albans - Robert Whitman, 91, passed away on February 14, 2020. Originally from Middlebury, Bob leaves his wife Jan, daughter Barbara and son-in-law Bill Sawyer, grandsons Chip (Alisha), Adam (Timiny) and Brian (Shaina) and 5 great-grandsons and a soon to be born great-granddaughter. A full obituary can be seen at www.Sandersonfuneralservice.com
Services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Middlebury.
Arrangements under the direction of Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020