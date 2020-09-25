Robert Willard Cochran



Robert Willard Cochran died on September 21, 2020. Bob was born on July 2, 1926 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the son of Willard Leslie Cochran and Carrie Pauline (Heck) Cochran. The family moved to Mishawaka, Indiana in 1932.



Bob graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1944 after leaving in the middle of his senior year to matriculate at Indiana University. That spring he qualified for the Navy V-12 Training Program and was assigned to the unit at the University of Notre Dame where he was stationed until the end of World War II in 1945. Bob then returned to Bloomington to complete his undergraduate education. During his senior year, he was vice-president of the I. U. Chapter of the Sigma Chi Fraternity.



On June 20, one week after graduation, Bob and his high school sweetheart, WIlladine (Willy) Orton, were married in the First Methodist Church in Mishawaka.



In the fall of 1948, the couple took up residence in Ann Arbor, Michigan where Bob pursued graduate studies in English. He earned the M. A. and the Ph. D. degrees from the University of Michigan and gained teaching experience there as a graduate teaching fellow.



In 1954, Bob became a member of the English Department of the University of Vermont. Over the years he served as Director of Freshman English, Director of the Master's Degree Program and Department Chairman. He also served on numerous College and University Committees, most notably the Arts and Sciences Curriculum Committee and the Athletic Council.



For several years Bob was the Faculty Advisor of the Kappa Sigma Chapter at UVM and then of the Interfraternity Council. In retirement he was also a member and then a president of the University's organization of Retired Faculty and Administrative Officers.



He published articles in professional journals on works by classic American authors Hawthorne, Hemingway, Welty, Updike, and Richard Ford and on American sports fiction addressed to mature readers.



After the Cochran family moved to Jericho in 1960, Bob soon began to serve the community in various capacities. He coached the Jericho boys in the old Arrowhead Little League; he was a member first of the Jericho Elementary School Board and then a charter member of the Mount Mansfield Union High School Board.



Following his retirement from UVM in 1991, Bob was a representative to the State Legislature for two terms and a local Justice of the Peace. He also had the pleasure of acting as a Guardian Ad Litem for the Chittenden County Probate Court.



Bob and his beloved Willy travelled widely both at home and abroad beginning in the academic year of 1973-74 when Bob taught on exchange at the University of Oslo. They visited all but a handful of the States as well as China, Tibet, Tanzania, most of Europe and several of the islands in the Caribbean.



Bob continued to play tennis several days a week into his 80's. He was fond of characterizing himself as a lifelong athlete in numerous sports, "primarily at the intramural level" as Bob liked to put it.



Bob is survived by son Andrew and his wife Ardyce formerly of North Hero and now of Bradenton, Florida and son Clinton and his wife Elizabeth of Berwyn, Pennsylvania and Ocean Pines, Maryland. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Tyler Cochran of Fairfax, Holly Burnham and fiance Kurt Anthony of Colchester, Nichole Lamb and her husband Richard of Jacksonville, Florida, Pamela Gratton and her husband Yancey of Milton, Tyler Besche and his wife Jaclyn of Annapolis, Maryland, and Hunter Cochran of Berwyn, Pennsylvania, by ten great-grandchildren and by the Cochran's god-daughter Melissa Hotchkiss of Jersey City, New Jersey.



Due to COVID, a memorial service is tentatively being planned for what would have been his 95th birthday, July 2, 2021, in Vermont. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Cochran Travel Fund, UVM Foundation, Grasse Mount, 411 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401.









