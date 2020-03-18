|
Roberta A. Boisselle
Roberta A. (Cruickshank) Boisselle, age 72, passed away peacefully at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, NH, on March 9, 2020, after a long and courageous battle against Multiple Sclerosis. She was born in Burlington, VT on April 21, 1947, to John and Olivia (Bleau) Cruickshank.
Roberta, referred to as "Bobbie" by many, graduated from Burlington High School in 1966. In 1972 she married her former spouse, Raymond Boisselle, and together they had a daughter, Tricia. She worked at the Merchants Bank for 8 years, before becoming disabled from her MS. After residing at Starr Farm Nursing Home for seven years, in 2016 she moved to Merrimack County Nursing Home, in New Hampshire, to be closer to her daughter and family.
Roberta was an amazing woman with enormous strength, courage and optimism. The struggles she faced in life never brought her down, they instead made her stronger. She was very much a people-person who found comfort in getting to know the people she crossed paths with. She loved hearing their stories, and most importantly loved to laugh. When she laughed, those around her laughed, and together they filled the room with contagious laughter. Her favorite thing to do in life was dance, and she continued to do it for as long as she could. She loved to read and though her favorite authors included Nicholas Sparks and Debbie Macomber, her utmost favorite book was Me Before You, by Jojo Moyes. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching repeats of Seinfeld, Jeopardy, Hallmark movies, as well as Red Sox and Patriots games. She always found great joy being in the company of her family, but she especially loved visiting with her daughter and granddaughters who meant the world to her. Watching them grow and hearing about their accomplishments, made her proud and brought years of endless joy to her life. Over the course of her life, she touched the lives of so many, and will forever hold a special place in their hearts. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend who will always be remembered.
Roberta was predeceased by her parents, and sister, Joyce Robair. She is survived by her daughter, Tricia Noel and husband David; granddaughters Megan and Madison Noel; sisters Fran and Dan Prouty, Peggy Couture, Olivia and Larry Duffy, Kathy and Gareth Fox, and Donna and Scott Moody; brothers George and Harriet Cruickshank, and Richard and Karen Cruickshank; many nieces and nephews; as well as many dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA), online at mymsaa.org.
Private family services will be held at a later date in Burlington, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020