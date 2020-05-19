|
|
Roberta E Duffy
Waterville - Roberta E. Duffy, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on May 15, 2020 due to glioblastoma. Roberta was born in Eden, VT on March 12, 1930 to Clifton & Hattie (Deuso) Wescom. Roberta married Ralph Duffy on July 7, 1956 in Johnson, VT and they lived the majority of their 63+ years together in Waterville, VT.
For 27 years Roberta had a job she loved as the school bus driver for the Town of Waterville. She enjoyed getting to know the students throughout the years and making them popcorn balls at holiday time. Roberta was an avid ice fisherman, bingo player and baker. She also enjoyed making quilts for her family members and helped make quilts for a number of charities over the years.
Besides her husband, Roberta leaves four daughters and their spouses: Nita & Mike Lanphear, Bonnie & Rod Burns, Donna & Doug Barry and Pam & Charlie Smith; four grandchildren and their spouses/partners: Crystal & TJ Koch, Kylie & Brad Richardson, Dalton Barry & Crystal Machia, Danika Barry & Dan Dunnem. Roberta also leaves five great-grandchildren: Chloe, Thea, Ezra, Carter & Henry.
Roberta was predeceased by her parents and four brothers: Buster, Wendell, June & Barney; and is survived by one brother, Stanley.
In keeping with Roberta's wishes, there will be no visiting hours or services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Waterville Cemetery Association, 1950 VT RT 109, Waterville, VT 05492 or Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 19 to May 20, 2020