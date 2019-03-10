|
Roberta S. Marsh
Cambridge - Roberta Stockwell Marsh (Bobbie) a long time resident of Cambridge, Vermont died peacefully in her home on March 6, 2019 at the age of 87. She is together again with her beloved Page. Roberta was born in Belvidere, on January 11, 1932, the daughter of the Ellis and Hersa (Potter) Stockwell.
Those who knew Roberta well would tell you she had a great sense of humor, and she loved to talk to everyone, anytime. She seemed to have a story on any subject. Happy times were when she was with her family and friends, reading a good book or simply wearing the color purple.
Roberta grew up in Waterville, attending grammar school there, and at the age of five announced that when she grew up she would become a nurse. So why would one doubt this, her being a Capricorn? She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1949, and from Mary Fletcher Hospital School of Nursing in 1952. The joy she felt in the nursing profession was obvious over the years. She would often say, "What a smart five-year-old I was to choose this vocation and how lucky I was to marry my high school sweetheart, Page Marsh" and have 63 years together before he passed away on November 14, 2015. Page and Roberta settled on the Harry and Ellen Davis farm in Pleasant Valley and began a family which would include five wonderful children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Roberta played a significant role in the reorganization of the Cambridge Historical Society. Her interest in the towns history brought about three published books for the society. "The Sugarhouses of Cambridge Vermont Then and Now", "Cambridge Vermont Special Places Special People", "From the Lens of a Camera… to a Postcard" written with her good friend Matt Safford.
Roberta is predeceased by her parents, her sister Ilene and Robert Edwards and her niece Marsha Faye and her grandson Aaron Heyer.
Roberta is survived by five children: Diana (Tom Osland) Marsh of Soldotna, Alaska, Jeffrey(Mary) Marsh of Cambridge, Darla (Greg) Heyer of Fairfax, Jay (Avis) Marsh of Waterville and Jerry Marsh of Cambridge. Her grandchildren: Tyler, Brittany, Jamie, Casey, Bobbi, Brian, Jessie, Aaron, Cody, Brady, Travis, Justin and Nicholas. Great grandchildren: Michael, Jade, Chauncey, Ryan, Brandon, Bryce, Max, Kendra, Morgan, Ayla and Josephine. She is also survived by her brother Ellis K. Stockwell Jr of Waterville as well as several nieces and nephews.
True to her spirited nature she wrote her own obituary several years ago. These would have been her final thoughts! "How lucky I was to have received the gift of this life long journey. How lucky I was to have had my amazing family and friends and lucky I was to have so many animals in my life to love and spoil."
For those who wish, gifts in her memory may be made to: Lamoille Humane Society, North Country Animal League, 16 Mt View Meadow Rd. Morrisville, VT 05661. She truly loved her animals. Or Lamoille Home Health and Hospice 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
A celebration of her life will be held at her home later this summer when the snow melts. The family invites you to share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019