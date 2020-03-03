|
Roberta Wallace Richardson Lewis
Shelburne - Roberta Wallace Richardson Lewis, 92, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, after a long illness.
She was born in Shelburne, VT on July 28, 1927, the daughter of George and Roberta (Wallace) Richardson. Roberta attended Shelburne schools, graduating from Shelburne High School in 1945. She married Roger B. Lewis on December 24, 1946. Roberta and Roger were married for 73 years and made many happy memories together.
Roberta lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, and cooking.
Left behind to cherish Roberta's memory are her husband, Roger; her daughter Diana Lynne Perry; her brother George Richardson; grandchildren Brian R. Perry, Paul D. Perry, Amy Lewis Swayze, Heather Lewis, Andy Lewis, Katherine Cameron, and Stephen Lewis. Also surviving are 7 great-grandchildren and many friends.
Roberta was predeceased by her parents; and 4 sons Robert Bruce, Roger William, Michael Anthony and Stephen Douglas.
A spring service is planned.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020