Roberts T. Mallabar
Roberts T. Mallabar passed away Saturday, June 13th at Elderwood, Burlington after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. He was born February 18th, 1942 in Malone, New York the son of Rev. H. Roberts Mallabar and Lucille Talcott Mallabar. He attended schools in LaFargeville, NY and Oriskany Falls, NY and was a graduate of Mohawk Valley Technical Institute in Utica, NY. He started his career as an electronics technician at General Electric in Utica and then with IBM in the Hudson Valley. He also earned a Bachelor of Science degree while working at IBM. After taking a leave to get into dairy farming and to design and build a home in Lowville, NY he returned to IBM, Burlington, retiring after 33 years.
Bob was married in July 1963 to Jean Schwendy in Lowville, with his father performing the ceremony. He is survived by his wife, Jean, son Jim and wife Lisa and daughter Susan and Gordon Johnson of Newtown CT. He was blessed to have grandchildren, Justin, wife Kelsey, Aaron and Cassie Mallabar and Christopher Segovia of Newtown. He also leaves three Step-grandchildren, Kindra Rypka, Gordon Johnson, and Michael Johnson. Great Grand-daughters Iris Jean Mallabar and Evelyn and Scarlett Rypka also survive. He leaves a sister, Mary of Albany NY, brother Thomas of Rome NY and sister Celie and Jon Lough of Lexington NC, one half- sister Kathleen Hyde of Oneida NY, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and great-granddaughter, Scarlett Mallabar.
Bob was happiest when he was working outside, gardening or whatever needed to be done. He was an excellent wood-worker and remodeled two other houses besides building the house on the farm, while learning how to run a dairy farm. He loved volunteering. He was very involved at church, for the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, at Echo, coached basketball, and was a cub scout leader. He liked music and traveling. Some of his best memories were of taking the Grandsons camping. He especially enjoyed going to school concerts and sports events to watch Cassie, Aaron or Justin, to Barbershop Concerts to watch Jim sing, or to catch The Onion River Jazz Band, wherever they were performing. He also drove to Sandy Hook, Connecticut on several weekends to help daughter, Sue and Grandson, Chris build their Habitat for Humanity House. He loved having his dog, Sally, close by helping to cheer him up during these past few months.
He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, serving in many administrative positions including as Financial Secretary for 11 years. He was always ready to help. There wasn't any job he was afraid to tackle at church, especially if chocolate chip cookies were involved!
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private at Mountain View Cemetery in Essex. Arrangements are with Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pinecrest Drive Essex Jct. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.