Robin Lee Jones
Robin Lee Jones

Middlesex - Robin Lee Jones, 60, passed away Saturday, October 24th, 2020 in Ferrisburgh. He was born in Worcester, MA on July 18th, 1960, the son of Donald and Barbara (Lambert) Jones. Robin began work as a carpenter at age seventeen and has since built, renovated, and repaired homes throughout his community. His deepest passion however, was for racing; first with a successful motocross career in his teens which later turned to rally cars.

Robin is survived by his daughters, Casey and Payton Jones, former wife Catherine Jones, his father Donald Jones Sr. of Middlesex, siblings Donald Jones Jr. and his wife Terri Woods of Florida, Mark Jones of Burlington, Lynda Snow and her husband George of Arizona, as well as beloved step-siblings, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother Barbara Jones, step-mother Frederica Ring Jones, brother Howard Jones, and step-sister Mary-Jane McGrath.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Friday, October 30th at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Vergennes with a burial following at 1 p.m. at the Middlesex Center Cemetery. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-McClay Funeral Homes Inc.
48 South Maple Street
Vergennes, VT 05491
(802) 877-3321
