Robin Lynn Jennings
Colchester - Robin Lynn Jennings of Colchester, passed away on August 13, 2019 following a courageous and valiant battle with cancer. She was born in Burlington, VT February 26, 1963.
She leaves behind her mother Shirley King, daughter Megan Ward, sister Cindy Jennings and partner Leo Lebeau, stepbrother Joe King, stepsisters Brenda Muir (Shawn), Peggy King, and nephew Alex Doe. Other surviving family include aunts Virginia Morgan (George), Rita Parker, uncle Lawrence Jennings, cousins Ronald, Bill, Judy and Tami Rickert, Tina Rickert Hagen, Matthew Parker, Brenda Parker, Michael Giroux, as well as Vicki Ellwood, Kelly Irwin, Craig Jennings, and longtime friend Darren Jones. She was predeceased by her stepfather Francis King, maternal grandparents Sidney & Emma Jennings, and uncles Franklin and Gary Jennings.
Upon being diagnosed with lung cancer in April 2017, Robin fought hard determined to beat it. She had amazing strength, her determination never wavered even after being told the cancer had spread, she continued to work every day possible. She was employed for 35 years at Bio Tek, a fantastic company who values its employees, providing transportation, needed time for treatments, even head covers like caps and scarfs. There was no mention of discharge. Robin worked to the very end. Thank you Bio Tek.
The family wants to thank the staff on Floor 5 of the new Robert E. Miller wing for the dignified, steady and compassionate care they provided, as well as the kindness extended to our family.
A graveside service will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Riverview Cemetery, Richmond, VT.
Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 16, 2019