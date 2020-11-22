Rodney "Rod" Fuller Andrews
Holland, VT - Rodney "Rod" Fuller Andrews, 75, of Holland, Vermont passed away on November 18, 2020, in Newport. He was born October 16, 1945, in Burlington, Vermont to Sumner and Edna (Smith) Andrews. He spent 55 years with his beautiful wife Linda Jones, who he married on June 19, 1965.
He was employed by IBM in Essex, Vermont for 25 years before going to the Town of Richmond Highway Dept. Every year he held a fishing Derby on Holland Pond, where he also enjoyed watching Vt. Fish & Wildlife release rainbow and bass. Boating on Holland Pond brought him great joy, as well as riding around Vermont's Country roads with his wife. He often held beer 30 at his garage, where many memories and great stories were told. In his younger years he enjoyed going to hunting camp. Rod loved life. He enjoyed spending time among friends and family, and one of his greatest joys was his role as "Grandpa". He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He will always be with us in spirit. Our love for him is forever.
He is survived by his wife Linda Andrews of Holland, Vermont, his children: Laura Andrews, Eric (Deb) Andrews, Steven (Megan) Andrews his grandchildren: Sumner (Rachel) Andrews, Sully Andrews, Sophie (Riley) Benoit, Kaylee Lacaillade, Lance Lacaillade, Grace Andrews, and Steven Andrews and 3 beautiful little great-granddaughters: Adella, Evelyn, and Josie. As well as his brother Steven F. (Georgie) Andrews of Swanton, Vermont. He is also survived by his brother and sister in-laws, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and an abundance of friends.
A special thank you to the nursing staff on the third floor of North Country Hospital for his care.
When it's safe to gather, a celebration of Rod's life will be held. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory can be made to the VT Fish & Wildlife, Fish Stocking Program at 1 National Drive, Davis # 2, Montpelier, Vermont 05620. Please visit curtis-britch.com
to share condolences, photos, and favorite memories. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, & Cremation Service.