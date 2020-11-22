1/2
Rodney Fuller "Rod" Andrews
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney "Rod" Fuller Andrews

Holland, VT - Rodney "Rod" Fuller Andrews, 75, of Holland, Vermont passed away on November 18, 2020, in Newport. He was born October 16, 1945, in Burlington, Vermont to Sumner and Edna (Smith) Andrews. He spent 55 years with his beautiful wife Linda Jones, who he married on June 19, 1965.

He was employed by IBM in Essex, Vermont for 25 years before going to the Town of Richmond Highway Dept. Every year he held a fishing Derby on Holland Pond, where he also enjoyed watching Vt. Fish & Wildlife release rainbow and bass. Boating on Holland Pond brought him great joy, as well as riding around Vermont's Country roads with his wife. He often held beer 30 at his garage, where many memories and great stories were told. In his younger years he enjoyed going to hunting camp. Rod loved life. He enjoyed spending time among friends and family, and one of his greatest joys was his role as "Grandpa". He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He will always be with us in spirit. Our love for him is forever.

He is survived by his wife Linda Andrews of Holland, Vermont, his children: Laura Andrews, Eric (Deb) Andrews, Steven (Megan) Andrews his grandchildren: Sumner (Rachel) Andrews, Sully Andrews, Sophie (Riley) Benoit, Kaylee Lacaillade, Lance Lacaillade, Grace Andrews, and Steven Andrews and 3 beautiful little great-granddaughters: Adella, Evelyn, and Josie. As well as his brother Steven F. (Georgie) Andrews of Swanton, Vermont. He is also survived by his brother and sister in-laws, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and an abundance of friends.

A special thank you to the nursing staff on the third floor of North Country Hospital for his care.

When it's safe to gather, a celebration of Rod's life will be held. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory can be made to the VT Fish & Wildlife, Fish Stocking Program at 1 National Drive, Davis # 2, Montpelier, Vermont 05620. Please visit curtis-britch.com to share condolences, photos, and favorite memories. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, & Cremation Service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved