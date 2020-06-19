Rodney Greene
Essex Jct - Rodney Greene, 76, of Essex Jct. VT, passed away peacefully on June 19 2020 in Colchester,Vt.
Rod was born to Joseph and Elizabeth (McNally) Greene on March 8th, 1944 in Jeffersonville, VT. He grew up and attended school in Stowe, VT. He graduated from St. Johnsbury Trade School.
A military service will be held at a later date at the Veterans Cemetary in Randolph, VT.
Stephen C. Gregory and son Cremation services is in charge of all arrangements. For a full obituary go to www.gregorycremation.com
Essex Jct - Rodney Greene, 76, of Essex Jct. VT, passed away peacefully on June 19 2020 in Colchester,Vt.
Rod was born to Joseph and Elizabeth (McNally) Greene on March 8th, 1944 in Jeffersonville, VT. He grew up and attended school in Stowe, VT. He graduated from St. Johnsbury Trade School.
A military service will be held at a later date at the Veterans Cemetary in Randolph, VT.
Stephen C. Gregory and son Cremation services is in charge of all arrangements. For a full obituary go to www.gregorycremation.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.