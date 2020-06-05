Rodney Keith Donaldson
Rodney Keith Donaldson

Colchester - Rodney Keith Donaldson passed away unexpectedly June 2, 2020. For a full obituary please go to www.lavignefuneralhome.com.

A Graveside Service will be held on June 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Stephen's Catholic Cemetery. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis those attending please wear masks and observe social distancing rules. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.






Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
