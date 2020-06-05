Rodney Keith Donaldson
Colchester - Rodney Keith Donaldson passed away unexpectedly June 2, 2020. For a full obituary please go to www.lavignefuneralhome.com.
A Graveside Service will be held on June 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Stephen's Catholic Cemetery. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis those attending please wear masks and observe social distancing rules. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Colchester - Rodney Keith Donaldson passed away unexpectedly June 2, 2020. For a full obituary please go to www.lavignefuneralhome.com.
A Graveside Service will be held on June 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Stephen's Catholic Cemetery. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis those attending please wear masks and observe social distancing rules. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.