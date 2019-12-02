|
|
Rodney Willingham
Burlington - Rodney Willingham, passed away peacefully at the age of 54 on November, 28, 2019 after a long courageous battle with cancer. Rod was born on January 23, 1965 in Albany, NY. He was passionate about sports, particularly basketball. His love of the game lead him to Champlain College where he found a home with his basketball community. Throughout the years he maintained special friendships with many of his "basketball brothers.' Rod was a true family man, coaching his kids' sports as well as creating opportunities for other kids to further their education through basketball.
Rod is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jenny and his beloved children, Marcus and Jasmine. In addition, he is survived by his mother, Suzzette and siblings, Francine, Rachel, Denise and Eric along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Davis.
The family would like to express our appreciation to Bill & Marilyn Mahoney, Dr. Mitch & Deb Norotsky, Mike & Martha Wool, Sara Wool Rodriguez, Lenny & Heather Zuk, Steve Gentile, Harlan Sylvester, Jack & Lynn Russell along with countless friends and neighbors. We are grateful for the medical care from Dr. Mario Giannakis of Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Amy Fox, Dr. Paul Unger,Katrina Merlo and the team of Doctors & Nurses from UVM Medical Center along with Dr. Jaina Clough and team from the UVM McClure Miller Respite House.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday December 7th at 10:30 a.m. at UVM Davis Center Silver Maple Room. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Boys & Girls Club of Burlington, King Street Center, or the UVM McClure Miller Respite House. The family also invites you to share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019