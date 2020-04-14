Services
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Guillemette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger A. Guillemette


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger A. Guillemette Obituary
Roger A. Guillemette

Burlington - Roger A. Guillemette lost his valiant battle with diabetes and coronavirus on April 14, 2020. He was born January 26, 1952 to Ludger and Cecile (Dupuis) Guillemette. He graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School. He was a loyal and trusted employee of South Burlington School District for 32 years. He also loved being around and helping on the family farm.

He leaves his mother, sisters and brothers, Marguerite (Dick) Meunier, Gerald (Gerry), Jacqueline (Dwight) Bissonette, Helen (Allen) Rathbun, Michael (Joyce), Bernie (Joanne) and dear friends Jerry and Terri Robinson, as well as many nieces nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, his twin brothers, Paul and Henry and sister-in -law Betty.

Many thanks to the wonderful angels of Bayada for their special care.

Due to current conditions burial will take place privately at Resurrection Park and a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date to be announced. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -