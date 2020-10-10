Roger Alan Brotz
Carrollton, KY - Roger Alan Brotz, age 68, of Carrollton, KY passed this life on Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home. He was born in Burlington, Chittenden County, VT on September 13, 1952 to John Harper Brotz and Dorothy Moorehouse Brotz. Roger was a deacon at Carrollton Christian Church, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a retired packaging engineer for International Paper. He was a 1970 graduate of Champlain Valley Union High School, attended Purdue University from 1979-1984 studying Engineering, was an Eagle Scout, active in 4-H, a school bus driver for Carroll County School System for 6 years. Roger enjoyed dogs, gardening, boating and camping. He had an outgoing personality, never met a stranger.
His surviving family includes; his wife, Jonee Kinner Brotz who he married on June 23, 1983,two sisters; Nancy (Howard) Harding of Prospect, KY and Dona (Dale) Norton of Starksboro, VT and a brother; Jon (Colleen) Brotz of Show Low, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 P.M., Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev. Paul Sims officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M., Tuesday.
Memorial gifts may take the form of contributions to Robley Rex V.A. Center or Bluegrass Care Navigators.