Roger B. Lewis



Roger B. Lewis, 95, passed away June 23, 2020 at the McClure-Miller Respite House after a brief illness.



He was born in Shelburne, VT, February 6, 1925 to Ralph K. and Irene M. (Bevins) Lewis. Roger attended Shelburne High School and proudly served his country enlisting in the US Navy in 1943. He served aboard the USS Melvin R. Nawman as a gunner's mate. The ship, part of the Third Fleet under the command of Admiral William F. Halsey, operated in the South Pacific. On December 17, 1944 Typhoon Cobra struck the Third Fleet; three destroyers capsized and sank with 790 lives lost. Nine other warships were damaged including the Nawman. Roger survived and saw many battles. He was honorably discharged in 1946.



On December 24, 1946 Roger married Roberta Wallace Richardson in Shelburne, VT. They made many happy memories together during their 73 years of marriage. Roberta passed on February 29, 2020.



Roger was employed for 25 years by General Electric in Burlington, VT as supervisor of manufacturing. He served on the Shelburne VT Cemetery Commission for 20 years. An avid outdoorsman, Roger enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends.



Left to cherish Roger's memory are his daughter Diana Lynne Lewis Perry, 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many friends.



He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Roberta, his sons Robert B. Lewis, Steven D. Lewis, Michael A. Lewis, and Roger W. Lewis.



Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Roger's memory to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Court, South Burlington, VT 05403.









