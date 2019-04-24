|
Roger LaCroix
Greenwood - Roger Gerard LaCroix, 56, of Greenwood passed away unexpectedly on April 20, 2019. Roger was born in Burlington, Vermont on July 25, 1962 to Roger Clement and Thelma (Beaupre) LaCroix. Roger grew up in Underhill Center, Vermont and attended Mt. Mansfield High School. After graduation, he attended Central Maine Vocational Technical Institute where he met the love of his life Brenda Millett of Greenwood, Maine. They married on May 25, 1985 in Norway, Maine.
Roger worked at Wick's Lumber and for Pat Lanphere as a carpenter. After getting married he went to work at Aubuchon Hardware in Essex Junction, Vermont. The following spring, Roger and Brenda relocated to her hometown of Greenwood, and he transferred to the Aubuchon Hardware in Norway, Maine. He worked in Norway for 14 years as the Assistant Manager before being promoted to Manager at the Auburn and then Naples locations. Finally, he returned as Manager at the Aubuchon Hardware in Norway where he remained until his death. Roger enjoyed his Jeeps, 4-Wheeling, snowmobiling, and camping, especially in the North Maine Woods, all with his family. Roger was looking forward to working with his tractor on the "Town Farm" in Greenwood where he lived.
Roger is survived by his wife, Brenda of almost of 35 years; his son Roger Joshua LaCroix and wife Courtney of West Paris and daughter Megan LaCroix of Greenwood. He is also survived by his mother Thelma LaCroix, sister Judy Bradley and her husband Don, sister Mary Morin and her husband Dan, and sister Nancy Keeler all of Vermont, along with many nieces and nephews from both Maine and Vermont. He was predeceased by his father Roger Clement LaCroix, and his dog Rosie.
A time of visitation will be held on Friday April 26th from 6-8 PM at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main Street, Oxford. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday April 27th at 1 PM at the funeral home. There will be no graveside service at this time. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Roger's memory may be made to the Moran Fund, which Roger whole heartedly supported, by sending a check payable to The Moran Fund, c/o Aubuchon Hardware, 95 Aubuchon Dr., Westminster, MA 01473.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 24, 2019