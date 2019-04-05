Services
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
(802) 893-6323
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Essex Junction, VT
Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Luke's Cemetery
Fairfax, VT
Essex - Roger Owen Campbell of Essex, VT, husband of Julie Magnant Campbell passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11 am at Holy Family Catholic Church in Essex Junction followed by a reception at the Holy Family Parish Hall adjacent to the church.

Burial with Military Honors will be held at 2:30 pm at St. Luke's Cemetery in Fairfax.

Funeral arrangements are being made by Minor Funeral Home of Milton. To view a complete obituary notice and to leave online condolences please visit www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 5, 2019
