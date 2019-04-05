|
|
Roger Owen Campbell
Essex - Roger Owen Campbell of Essex, VT, husband of Julie Magnant Campbell passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11 am at Holy Family Catholic Church in Essex Junction followed by a reception at the Holy Family Parish Hall adjacent to the church.
Burial with Military Honors will be held at 2:30 pm at St. Luke's Cemetery in Fairfax.
Funeral arrangements are being made by Minor Funeral Home of Milton. To view a complete obituary notice and to leave online condolences please visit www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 5, 2019