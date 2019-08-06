Services
Roger Pollander
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Waterbury Congregational Church
8 North Main Street
Waterbury, VT
Roger Pollander


1939 - 2019
Roger Pollander Obituary
Roger Pollander

Waterbury Center - Roger Barton Pollander - 80 passed away peacefully at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester on Friday evening, August 2, 2019. Born in Barre on June 24, 1939, he was the son of the late Jay and Ada (Miller) Barton. At the age of nine, Roger was adopted by Landon "Pete" O. Pollander and Beatrice C. (Trudo) Pollander. He married the former Janet Tinker on July 7, 1962 in Burlington.

A memorial reception will be held from the dining room at the Waterbury Congregational Church, 8 North Main Street, Waterbury on August 24, 2019 from 1 - 3 p.m. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to North Country Animal League, 16 Mountain View Meadow Road, Morrisville, VT 05661 (www.ncal.com), or the Waterbury Ambulance Service, PO Box 95, Waterbury Center, VT 05677 (www.waterburyambulance.org). Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences and to read a more complete obituary please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 6, 2019
