Roger W. Aspinall
West Palm Beach, FL - Roger William Aspinall, 76 years old, from Jericho, Vermont passed away peacefully in Florida on June 24th with his loving wife by his side.
Roger was born August 4th, 1942, the son of the late Daniel and Emma (Folberth) Aspinall. He was born and raised in New York, New York. On October 8th, 1966 he married Jane (Towart) Aspinall, in the Bronx. In 1966, he started his thirty five year career with International Business Machines (IBM) and moved to Jericho in 1969. Upon retiring, he went to work for the University of Vermont. Roger always had a love of baseball, and was an avid fan of his beloved New York Yankees. Roger was always around a baseball field, whether playing or being part of his 20+ years of coaching/support of Jericho Youth Sports.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Jane. He is also survived by his only sister, Diane (John Gott) of New Milford, Connecticut. Roger was the father of three boys and one girl, James (Renni Belter), Roger (Kimberly Brooks), Tara (Ray Roach) and Thomas (Irina Marian). Roger was most proud of his seven grandchildren, Ellie, Emma, Emily, Michael, Connor, Rylee, and Mark.
He was a member of St. Pius X and a memorial service will be held at St. Pius X at 20 Jericho Rd., Essex Center on Wednesday, July 31 at 10 am. Arrangements and Cremation are being held by Quattlebaum Funeral Services, West Palm Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to make donations to .
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 1, 2019