|
|
Roger William Hayes
Vergennes - Roger William Hayes, 75 of Vergennes, VT died peacefully on August 10 at the McClure-Miller VNA Respite House in Colchester, VT with family.
Roger was born on December 14, 1943, during a big winter snowstorm in Burlington, VT to William Alfred Hayes and Andree' Beaudin Hayes during WWII and did not get to meet his Dad until he was three years old.
He grew up in Burlington, VT attending school at St. Anthony's, Rice Memorial Class of 1961 and St. Michael's College Class of 1965.
After graduation, he married Susan Shepard on August 28, 1965, and would have 53 years of a wonderful life.
He began his career in Newport, VT managing a Sears Store. He joined the Vermont National Army Guards in 1965 186 Aviation Co. He then started what would span 44 years in the insurance business working for MetLife and New York Life which took him from Burlington to Maine and Vergennes, VT
Upon coming to live in Vergennes became very active in the community. He was in Rotary and started helping to erect along with his family the Nativity Scene every holiday season for many, many years.
He was a city councilman for nine years and undertook a tree-planting project. A parishioner of St. Peter's catholic church and was active with the Building and Restoration of Church and Parish Hall, Finance and loved greeting everyone young and old (not always being quiet) on Sundays. Especially getting children involved.
He was a member of the American Legion for 49 years, Knights of Columbus, and after retiring joining the Vergennes Lion's Club and formed many friendships.
Roger loved the water and after some years camping purchased lake property and proceeded to build a cottage and had been working on his "barn".
Roger was the proud father of three daughters Carrie Ellen Johnson, Shelly Ann Hayes and Allyson Lyman Zegarski.
He is survived by his wife Susan, Daughters Carrie Johnson of St. Albans, her children Erick, Roger, and Ellen, Shelly Hayes and Greg Morris of Colchester and their children Megan Severance, Wyatt Morris and Elizabeth Morris, Allyson and William Zegarski of Melbourne, FL and their children Sophia, William, Jacob and August.
He was the proud oldest brother of six siblings Irene Walker (Bob) Rutland, VT, Nancy Bell, So. Burlington, VT, Peter Hayes (Pam) So. Carolina, Karen Lavalley (Rick) of No. Carolina, Theresa Schneider (Mark) Williston, VT, Joan Hayes (John Nichols) So. Hero, VT. Nieces and Nephews Jen Walker, Rick Bell, Amy Bell, Anne Bell, Brian Hayes, Kelli Longe, Stacey Hazleton, Adam Lavalley, Kyle Lavalley, Sam Schneider, Elliot Schneider, Jessica Child, Kasey Child, Brandon Child, Stacy Taylor, Gretchen Shepard, Krista Shepard, Scott Morse and Wendy Bellows. He leaves a brother-in-law Richard Shepard (Phoebe) Prescott, AZ and two Aunts Aline Elliott (Bill) and Suzanne Moorby (George) and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents William and Andree' Hayes, in-laws George and Norma (Lyman) Shepard, sister-in-law Sandra Shepard, brother-in-law Richard Bell and son-in-law Robert Johnson. He was also predeceased by many aunts and uncles from the Hayes and Beaudin families. He was proud to be one of 52 first cousins from the Beaudin Family.
We appreciate all the care given to Roger during this difficult time, especially all the physicians and nurses at the UVM Medical Center, Baird 3 and the McClure-Miller Respite House Colchester, VT long with Dr. Dan Huber and the Addison County Home Health, Vergennes Rescue Squad.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 4 to 7 pm at the Brown-McClay Funeral Home, 48 So. Maple Street in Vergennes, VT 05491. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 16, 2019at 11:00 am in St. Peter's Catholic Church, 85 So. Maple St. Vergennes, VT 05491. A reception will follow at the parish hall. Internment will take place at 3:00 pm at Resurrection Park Catholic Cemetery, 200 Hinesburg Rd, So. Burlington, VT 05403.
Donations in Roger's memory may be directed to St. Peter's Church, 85 So. Maple St, Vergennes, VT 05491 or Vergennes Lions Club, PO Box 94, Vergennes, VT 05491
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 13, 2019