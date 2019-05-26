Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Vermont Veteran's Memorial Cemetery
487 Furnace Road
Randolph Center, VT
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Essex Jct. VFW
73 Pearl Street
Essex Junction, VT
Roland James Mitchell Obituary
Roland James Mitchell

- - Roland James Mitchell, 71, passed away on January 4, 2019 while surrounded by his family following a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

A memorial service will be held on June 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Vermont Veteran's Memorial Cemetery located at 487 Furnace Road, Randolph Center, VT 05061.

A gathering of friends and family will be hosted afterwards from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Essex Jct. VFW, 73 Pearl Street, Essex Junction, VT 05452
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 26, 2019
