Roland James Mitchell
- - Roland James Mitchell, 71, passed away on January 4, 2019 while surrounded by his family following a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
A memorial service will be held on June 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Vermont Veteran's Memorial Cemetery located at 487 Furnace Road, Randolph Center, VT 05061.
A gathering of friends and family will be hosted afterwards from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Essex Jct. VFW, 73 Pearl Street, Essex Junction, VT 05452
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 26, 2019