Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home - Barre
7 Academy Street, Suite 1
Barre, VT 05641
(802) 476-3203
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Plain-Mont Cemetery
East Montpelier, VT
Roland Maxfield Obituary
Roland Maxfield

Randolph - Roland "Roy" Maxfield, 92, a former long-time Barre resident passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Gifford Hospital Garden Room with his family at his bedside.

A graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Plain-Mont Cemetery in East Montpelier. There are no calling hours.

For a complete obituary and memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 3, 2019
