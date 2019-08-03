|
Roland Maxfield
Randolph - Roland "Roy" Maxfield, 92, a former long-time Barre resident passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Gifford Hospital Garden Room with his family at his bedside.
A graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Plain-Mont Cemetery in East Montpelier. There are no calling hours.
For a complete obituary and memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 3, 2019